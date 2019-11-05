William Blair Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

CRAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research upped their price target on CRA International from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $399.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. CRA International has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $54.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.27.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.48 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRA International will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in CRA International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 320,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 45,622 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CRA International by 55.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 77,013 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in CRA International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 139,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CRA International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CRA International by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.