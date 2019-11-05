Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willdan Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.34. 9,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $352.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at $269,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

