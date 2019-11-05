WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Lowered to $245.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $253.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WEX from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.33.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $195.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. WEX has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $221.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.70 and a 200-day moving average of $204.14.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEX will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $3,329,412.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $3,266,604.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,839 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of WEX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of WEX by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

