Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho set a $68.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

In related news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $779,953.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 2,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,118 shares of company stock worth $1,477,392 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.47. 416,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,124,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

