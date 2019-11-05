Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 312.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,349 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 11,125.0% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 324,658 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Expedia Group by 1,676.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,902 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 88.0% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.18. 96,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,654. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.50. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $348,481.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $6,634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 477,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,382,961.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,246 shares of company stock valued at $15,309,453 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.76.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

