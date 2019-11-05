Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,858,000 after acquiring an additional 224,656 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 10.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,674 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Chubb by 5.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,862,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,607,000 after acquiring an additional 283,613 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,503,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,658,000 after acquiring an additional 127,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,170,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,512,000 after acquiring an additional 300,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

In related news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,865 shares in the company, valued at $18,058,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $2,126,996.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,043,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,222 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $148.74. 136,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,289. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $162.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

