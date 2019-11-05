Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 62 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $415.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.08.

NOC stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.80. The company had a trading volume of 85,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,825. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.01 and a 200-day moving average of $335.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $223.63 and a one year high of $383.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

