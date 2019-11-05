Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,740 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,243,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,635,000 after acquiring an additional 144,504 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,789,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,591,000 after buying an additional 463,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,820,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,285,000 after buying an additional 199,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,669,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,269,000 after buying an additional 249,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,851,000 after buying an additional 50,015 shares during the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Westpac Banking in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Westpac Banking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westpac Banking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:WBK opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.92. Westpac Banking Corp has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

