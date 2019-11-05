Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Shares Up 9.3%

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.31 and last traded at $74.68, 1,476,552 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 812,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.35.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.72.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.39%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.5% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth about $697,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,916.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 661,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 629,057 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 295.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. 30.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

