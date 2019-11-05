Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Price Down 6.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)’s share price fell 6.8% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $20.85, 2,422,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 121% from the average session volume of 1,095,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.91 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 98.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

In other news, Director David J. Tudor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 7,463.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,408,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284,294 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,293,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $604,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,468,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,783 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,210,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,030,000 after purchasing an additional 873,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,445,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after purchasing an additional 820,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43.

About Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

