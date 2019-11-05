Wells Fargo & Co Boosts RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $180.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.33.

RNR stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.05. The company had a trading volume of 226,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.03. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $195.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.30.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.72). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $704.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

