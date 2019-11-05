WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Shares Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,584 shares during the quarter. WellCare Health Plans accounts for about 2.7% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.18% of WellCare Health Plans worth $23,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WCG. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 912,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,234,000 after buying an additional 318,581 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 587,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,536,000 after purchasing an additional 272,800 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 489.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 300,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,632,000 after purchasing an additional 249,384 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 984.4% in the 2nd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 212,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,511,000 after purchasing an additional 192,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 485.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 224,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,034,000 after purchasing an additional 186,250 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $291.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.63 and a twelve month high of $301.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WCG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.83.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.