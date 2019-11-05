Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cision (CISN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cision (NYSE: CISN) in the last few weeks:

10/23/2019 – Cision was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

10/23/2019 – Cision was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/23/2019 – Cision was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/23/2019 – Cision was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

10/22/2019 – Cision was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

10/22/2019 – Cision was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

10/15/2019 – Cision was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cision Ltd. operates as a software company. Its product portfolio consists of PR Software, Social Software, Government Relations and PAC Software, PRWeb and Help a reporter out. The company serves industries which include Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Tech, Banking, Technology, Travel and Hospitality. Cision Ltd, formerly known as Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, is based in Chicago, United States of America. “

10/7/2019 – Cision was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cision Ltd. operates as a software company. Its product portfolio consists of PR Software, Social Software, Government Relations and PAC Software, PRWeb and Help a reporter out. The company serves industries which include Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Tech, Banking, Technology, Travel and Hospitality. Cision Ltd, formerly known as Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, is based in Chicago, United States of America. “

10/2/2019 – Cision was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/1/2019 – Cision was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cision Ltd. operates as a software company. Its product portfolio consists of PR Software, Social Software, Government Relations and PAC Software, PRWeb and Help a reporter out. The company serves industries which include Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Tech, Banking, Technology, Travel and Hospitality. Cision Ltd, formerly known as Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, is based in Chicago, United States of America. “

9/25/2019 – Cision was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cision Ltd. operates as a software company. Its product portfolio consists of PR Software, Social Software, Government Relations and PAC Software, PRWeb and Help a reporter out. The company serves industries which include Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Tech, Banking, Technology, Travel and Hospitality. Cision Ltd, formerly known as Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, is based in Chicago, United States of America. “

9/13/2019 – Cision was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cision Ltd. operates as a software company. Its product portfolio consists of PR Software, Social Software, Government Relations and PAC Software, PRWeb and Help a reporter out. The company serves industries which include Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Tech, Banking, Technology, Travel and Hospitality. Cision Ltd, formerly known as Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, is based in Chicago, United States of America. “

NYSE:CISN opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Cision Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Get Cision Ltd alerts:

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cision had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cision Ltd will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $252,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,613,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,314,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cision by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cision by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Cision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cision by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Cision Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cision Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.