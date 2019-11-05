Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 89,476 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 89,476 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.10% of VF worth $36,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of VF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of VF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get VF alerts:

In other news, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $1,533,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,684,969.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,217.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,021 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,376. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VF stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.12. 180,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,887. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $96.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. VF’s payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.