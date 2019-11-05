Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 19,653 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,653 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises approximately 1.1% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.31% of AvalonBay Communities worth $92,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 23.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,208,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $3.65 on Tuesday, hitting $210.59. The stock had a trading volume of 72,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,224. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $167.01 and a twelve month high of $222.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.77.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $277,724.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $428,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,499. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

