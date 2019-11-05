Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 422.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,715 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.11% of Dollar General worth $44,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 73.0% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 106.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.82.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,143. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $98.08 and a 12-month high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.