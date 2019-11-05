Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $42.55 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6,666.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,120 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.49% of Fair Isaac worth $42,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.92, for a total value of $5,774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,472.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.67, for a total value of $360,881.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,990.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,888 shares of company stock worth $39,436,996 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.00.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $29.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.44. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.26 and a fifty-two week high of $373.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 63.47% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

