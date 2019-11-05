Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 87,639 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,250,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,639 shares during the quarter. Equitrans Midstream accounts for about 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.67% of Equitrans Midstream worth $61,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 567,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 60.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 45,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 82,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ETRN traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.86. 167,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,373. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. UBS Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 price target on Equitrans Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

