Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2020 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 31.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFR. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.56.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $92.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $106.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day moving average of $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,589,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,631,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,454,000 after purchasing an additional 122,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 382,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Carlos Alvarez purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.08 per share, with a total value of $2,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 454,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,626,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

