Wedbush Reiterates Positive Rating for Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Wedbush reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) in a research note published on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s FY2019 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DNKN. Maxim Group upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus raised Dunkin Brands Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.40.

NASDAQ DNKN traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $75.12. 668,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,265. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,706.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,933.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 61,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $5,027,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,279.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,283 shares of company stock worth $8,438,481. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 940,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 124,314 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 8,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,079,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

