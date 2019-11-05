Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director Mark Pettie Sells 4,000 Shares

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,799.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Webster Financial stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. 27,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
