Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director Mark Pettie Sells 4,000 Shares

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,799.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Webster Financial stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. 27,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

