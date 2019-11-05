Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,004 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 19,864.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,777,000 after purchasing an additional 729,400 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 297.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 783,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,633,000 after purchasing an additional 586,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,342,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,631,000 after purchasing an additional 486,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,602,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.99. 60,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,105. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.56. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $109.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $125.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

In other Allstate news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 27,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $2,994,495.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 35,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $3,628,850.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,589,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.