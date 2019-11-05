Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $708,000 Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 752.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of FTSM stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $60.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average is $60.10. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

