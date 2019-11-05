Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,868,305,000 after purchasing an additional 508,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,379,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,685,767,000 after buying an additional 60,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,437,000 after buying an additional 211,017 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after buying an additional 4,761,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $897,029,000 after buying an additional 274,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,115 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,148. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $299.65. The company had a trading volume of 102,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,930. The firm has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays set a $275.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

