Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.55.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 9,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $2,506,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,417.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $393,761.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,249 shares of company stock worth $9,616,803 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded down $13.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.72. 197,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,971. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.83 and its 200-day moving average is $246.49.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

