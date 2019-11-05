Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $9.90 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 6.2% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.52. 213,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,490. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.03 and a 1-year high of $110.72.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

