Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 34,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 226,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $432,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.60 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,933.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John D. Chandler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,328.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 34,000 shares of company stock worth $788,900. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659,410. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

