Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) is set to announce its Q3 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $50.68 million for the quarter.

Shares of WSTG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,191. Wayside Technology Group has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Separately, TheStreet raised Wayside Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

