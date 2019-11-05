Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Laurie H. M.D. Glimcher Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Laurie H. M.D. Glimcher sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total value of $472,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $214.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.25. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13. The business had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.35 million. Waters had a return on equity of 77.73% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Waters by 2.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waters by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 0.8% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Waters by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Waters by 5.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waters from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.60.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

