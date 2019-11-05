Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 570,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,379 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $65,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Waste Management by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $559,391.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,347 shares of company stock worth $1,585,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Shares of WM traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.77. 146,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,638. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.