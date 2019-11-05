Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 109 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 105.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 96.31. The company has a market cap of $264.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. Warehouse REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 109.21 ($1.43).

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

