Wandisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wandisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wandisco in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of Wandisco stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. Wandisco has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

