Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wanda Sports Group is a global sports events, media and marketing platform with significant intellectual property rights, long-term relationships and broad execution capabilities. They own, or otherwise have contractual rights to, an extensive portfolio of global, regional and national sports properties. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Wanda Sports Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE WSG opened at $3.54 on Friday. Wanda Sports Group has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.95.

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.31 million.

Wanda Sports Group Company Profile

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

