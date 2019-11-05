Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.1% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,760 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 194,322 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after buying an additional 67,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Walt Disney stock opened at $132.92 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.20 and a 200-day moving average of $136.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

