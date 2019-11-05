Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s Largest Position

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 5.6% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $105,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,684,679 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6,385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,269,633,000 after buying an additional 16,002,838 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2,490.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,164,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,000,382,000 after buying an additional 6,887,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after buying an additional 6,386,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,307,330,000 after buying an additional 4,142,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $131.96. 3,372,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,444,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

