Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.65.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,140,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,326. The firm has a market cap of $334.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.39. Walmart has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $120.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.33 and a 200 day moving average of $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4,405.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 184.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,653,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,931 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,482.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $244,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 43.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,052 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $13,798,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

