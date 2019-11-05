Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 27,506 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.77. 1,661,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,780,236. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $33.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

