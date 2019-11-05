W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) to Issue $1.44 Quarterly Dividend

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 1.44 per share by the industrial products company on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE GWW opened at $319.37 on Tuesday. W W Grainger has a one year low of $255.09 and a one year high of $322.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $325.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.98.

In other W W Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $3,581,346.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

