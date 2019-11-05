Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 189,279 Shares

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 189,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $914,217.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 366,258 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $1,765,363.56.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,026,168 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $4,915,344.72.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 106,071 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $504,897.96.

On Monday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 300,000 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $1,407,000.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 286,144 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $1,339,153.92.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 413,875 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $1,949,351.25.

On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 509,906 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $2,411,855.38.

On Friday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 147,901 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $699,571.73.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 101,595 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $478,512.45.

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 229,284 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $1,077,634.80.

Shares of NYSE:PPR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,581. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $4.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPR. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,311,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,181,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 454,994 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 409,592 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,516,000.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

