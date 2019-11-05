VIVO (VIVO) Achieves Market Cap of $6,640.00

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, VIVO has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. VIVO has a total market cap of $6,640.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIVO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,407.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.19 or 0.01977460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.15 or 0.03093540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00660561 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00672183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010776 BTC.

ParallelCoin (DUO) traded 7,456.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,207.44 or 0.23412916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00052759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00401818 BTC.

VIVO (CRYPTO:VIVO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 5,857,104 coins and its circulating supply is 5,037,104 coins. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIVO is www.vivocoin.net . The official message board for VIVO is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg

VIVO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIVO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIVO using one of the exchanges listed above.

