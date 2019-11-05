Vitae Price Reaches $0.80 on Exchanges (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 15% against the dollar. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $14.25 million and approximately $47,675.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00008513 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002656 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004963 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 81.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000286 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,082,740 coins and its circulating supply is 17,880,435 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

