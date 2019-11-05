Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.86

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.47, with a volume of 108038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,338.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,500.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 28,151,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,166,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514,742 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,085,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,629,000.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

