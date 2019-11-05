Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $67.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Vishay Precision Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE VPG traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, reaching $37.15. 5,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,158. The firm has a market cap of $479.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.04. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

