Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vishay Intertechnology reported third quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues topped the estimates. The company experienced strong momentum across automobile, industrial and medical end markets with resistors and inductors. Further, growing opportunities for capacitors in the areas of power transmission and electro cars contributed well. The company has initiated global cost reduction and management rejuvenation programs, which remains positive. However, weakening demand from distributors thanks to high level of inventories in the supply chain remains a major concern for the company. Further, declining manufacturing capacities in MELFs and thin film resistor chips are negatives. Sluggishness in optoelectronics product segment is a headwind. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VSH. BNP Paribas upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $20.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.52. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $22.94.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 8.90%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $175,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $193,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 31.8% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

