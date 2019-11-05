Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 577,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 15,139 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of Mackay Shields LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $99,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.5% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $176.14. The company had a trading volume of 655,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,889,487. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.07. The firm has a market cap of $358.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.04.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,215 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.