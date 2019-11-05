Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VKTX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. CIBC started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $467.20 million, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,699,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,709,000 after acquiring an additional 590,194 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,419,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,482,000 after acquiring an additional 280,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,312,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 849.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 224,456 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

