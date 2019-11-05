Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Viacom were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Viacom by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 490,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 44,127 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Viacom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 683,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Viacom in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viacom by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Viacom by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIAB. Macquarie cut Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viacom in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Moffett Nathanson set a $31.00 target price on Viacom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Viacom from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.31.

Shares of Viacom stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Viacom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. Viacom’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

