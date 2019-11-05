Veros (VRS) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Veros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Veros has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Veros has a total market capitalization of $50,930.00 and $59,489.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00220744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.01478984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028527 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00119552 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,130,343 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.