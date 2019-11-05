Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Given New $20.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.80.

NYSE:VET opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.71%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 24,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 132,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

