Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 154,688 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 186,566 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,409 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.51. 7,218,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,399,790. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $249.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,943 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

